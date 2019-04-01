We publish and distribute six free community magazines in Gloucestershire every month.



You may not instantly recognise us, but we have been going since 2009 – some of you may still know us under our old name ‘Glos Directories’.



Our high quality, A5, full colour magazines are packed with community news, events, regular features, puzzles and competitions to ensure residents keep the magazine as a handy reference guide until the next issue arrives.



Our premise is to entertain, inform and connect readers with their local community and businesses. All our publications are paid for by advertising and managed from our Cheltenham office.



Use the links below to find out more

about us and our publications.